Presidents of Serbia and Bulgaria, Aleksandar Vucic and Rumen Radev, attended the start of construction on Wednesday at a site near the capital of Sofia where the 62-kilometer stretch of the pipe is to hook up by the end of the year with a 108-kilometer section on the Serbian side. The 170 million-euro ($185 million) project is partly financed by the European Union, as part of efforts to diversify gas imports away from Gazprom PJSC.