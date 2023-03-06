Prince Harry and Meghan have received an email inviting them to King Charles’ coronation on May 6. However, they have not yet confirmed whether they plan to attend. If Prince Harry does return for the coronation, it is not known what part he might play, as he is no longer a "working Royal".

In a previous interview about his memoir, Prince Harry had declined to say whether he would attend his father's coronation, saying: "The door is always open. The ball is in their court."

During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Sussexes were not part of the appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony. These traditional appearances for the crowds will also be part of the coronation celebrations.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on invitations, and it is understood that some prospective guests are being asked to save the date ahead of official invitations that will be sent later.

The focus on whether Prince Harry and Meghan will come to the coronation follows revelations in his memoir about tensions with his family. This included an account of an altercation with his brother Prince William, who as Prince of Wales is likely to have a role in the coronation ceremony.

Westminster Abbey, where the coronation will take place, has capacity for about 2,200 guests. Many public figures, politicians and international dignitaries are expected to attend, as well as the King's family and friends.

Formal printed invitations are expected to be sent closer to the time, but it is believed that some groups of guests are being approached in advance, advising them to save the date.

Chris Rock in his Netflix special called Selective Outrage, made light of Meghan Markle's accusations of racism against the Royal family, specifically referencing her interview with Oprah Winfrey in April 2021. In the interview, Markle and Prince Harry alleged that there were "concerns" about the skin colour of their son Archie before he was born. As per Rock, what Meghan was dealing with was not racism, but “in-law sh**".