‘Ball is in their court’: Will Harry-Meghan accept invitation for King Charles’ coronation?1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan have been invited for King Charles’ coronation through an email.
Prince Harry and Meghan have received an email inviting them to King Charles’ coronation on May 6. However, they have not yet confirmed whether they plan to attend. If Prince Harry does return for the coronation, it is not known what part he might play, as he is no longer a "working Royal".
