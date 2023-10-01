Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister blames India's RAW for suicide blast; toll rises to 60
Pakistan interior minister blames India's RAW for suicide blast in Balochistan. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, however, the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), responsible for some of the bloodiest attacks in Pakistan, a report by Dawn newspaper said
Pakistan interior minister Sarfaraz Bugti has blamed India's Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence agency for a suicide blast in Balochistan in which 60 people have died as per media reports.
