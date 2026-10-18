Balochistan unrest: Why a teacher's killing reignited outrage over Pakistan-backed 'death squads' and disappearance

The killing of a schoolteacher in Pakistan’s Balochistan province has triggered fresh protests, with residents and rights activists accusing authorities of shielding those responsible and demanding accountability over alleged state-backed armed groups and enforced disappearances.

Family members and residents staged a demonstration outside the Pasni Press Club following the death of Parvez Mazar, an Arabic teacher at Government High School Babbar Shor.

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Protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the suspects and warned that they would block the strategically important Makran Coastal Highway if the authorities failed to act, according to an ANI report citing The Balochistan Post.

The demonstration comes amid continuing protests by families of missing persons in Balochistan, where allegations of enforced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial killings have fuelled longstanding anger over human rights and accountability.

Balochistan teacher’s killing: What happened to Parvez Mazar? According to The Balochistan Post, Mazar was found dead in Pasni a day after he was allegedly taken away in front of his family.

Relatives alleged that members of an armed group, which they described as a state-backed “death squad”, abducted the teacher and took him to a private facility where he was allegedly tortured and killed.

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Protesters alleged that individuals named in the first information report (FIR) were being protected by Pakistani security forces and called for the suspects to be handed over to the police for legal proceedings, as per ANI.

Addressing the gathering, demonstrators urged state institutions to act against armed groups accused of abducting, torturing and killing civilians while allegedly operating under the protection of state agencies, The Balochistan Post reported.

What are ‘death squads’ in Balochistan? The term “death squads” is frequently used by Baloch rights organisations and activists to describe armed groups they allege receive support or protection from Pakistani state institutions.

These groups have been accused of targeting civilians, political activists and human rights defenders in Balochistan.

Rights campaigners have repeatedly raised concerns over alleged links between such groups and security agencies, particularly in cases involving abductions and killings.

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The allegations form part of a wider human rights crisis in the province.

Pakistani authorities have faced sustained criticism from local activists and international human rights organisations over allegations of abuses by security personnel.

The competing allegations and lack of accountability in individual cases have deepened mistrust between sections of the local population and the state.

Balochistan missing persons: Families continue sit-in in Quetta Mazar’s killing comes as families of missing persons continue a prolonged sit-in outside the Quetta Press Club, demanding information about relatives who they allege were forcibly disappeared.

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) said a government commission had formally registered another disappearance case, according to The Balochistan Post, as cited by ANI.

Among those who joined the demonstration were the father and brother of Kamran Khan, who was allegedly detained by Pakistani security forces from Killi Kashmirabad on Qambrani Road in Quetta on April 1 and taken to an undisclosed location.

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His family said the prolonged uncertainty over his whereabouts had caused severe psychological distress.

Another family seeks answers over alleged disappearance The protest camp also received Khan Muhammad, whose son, Muhammad Riaz Satakzai, was allegedly forcibly disappeared from the Frontier Corps checkpoint at Daghari Cross on May 6, says report.

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Khan Muhammad said police and senior officials had recorded his statements following instructions from the commission, but the family had received no explanation for the alleged detention or information about his son’s whereabouts.

Nasrullah Baloch urged authorities to recover Kamran, Riaz and other missing persons.

Why enforced disappearances remain a major human rights concern Enforced disappearances have remained one of the most persistent human rights concerns in Balochistan.

Activists and families accuse Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies of detaining students, activists, academics and journalists suspected of dissent or links to separatist movements, often without disclosing their whereabouts.

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Families of missing people have repeatedly demanded that authorities either produce their relatives before a court or provide credible information about their fate.

Human rights organisations, including Human Rights Watch, and United Nations experts have raised concerns over alleged abuses and the need for accountability in Pakistan.

With inputs from ANI.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.