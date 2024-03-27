Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Coal export likely to take a hit for around six weeks
The US exported about 74 million tons of coal last year, with Baltimore the second-largest terminal for the commodity
Baltimore ships less than 2% of global seaborne coal so the bridge collapse will have little effect on global prices
The collapse of a major Baltimore bridge Tuesday is likely to shut down the port’s coal exports for as many as six weeks and block the transport of up to 2.5 million tons of coal, said Ernie Thrasher, chief executive officer of Xcoal Energy & Resources LLC.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message