Baltimore bridge collapse: 6 missing workers presumed dead, Joe Biden plans to travel ‘as quickly as I can’ | 10 points
Baltimore bridge collapse: All six workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead. Search and rescue mission suspended until Wednesday morning, transitioning to search and recovery. Divers to return to the site at 6 am the following day.
Baltimore bridge collapse: The presumed death of all six workers who went missing following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday has led to the suspension of search efforts until Wednesday morning.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message