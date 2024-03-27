Baltimore bridge collapse: All six workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead. Search and rescue mission suspended until Wednesday morning, transitioning to search and recovery. Divers to return to the site at 6 am the following day.

Baltimore bridge collapse: The presumed death of all six workers who went missing following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday has led to the suspension of search efforts until Wednesday morning.

Here are the top updates:

1. As reported by AP, Roland L Butler Jr, superintendent for Maryland State Police, said in the evening that the search and rescue mission was transitioning to one of search and recovery. He said, "Divers would return to the site at 6 am the following day when challenging overnight conditions are expected to improve."

2. Early Tuesday, a cargo ship experienced a power failure and collided with a significant bridge in Baltimore, resulting in the rapid destruction of the structure and its collapse into the river. Six individuals were reported missing and presumed deceased, stirring the suspension of search efforts until the following day.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MARCH 26: The cargo ship Dali sits in the water after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. According to reports, rescuers are still searching for multiple people, while two survivors have been pulled from the Patapsco River. A work crew was fixing potholes on the bridge, which is used by roughly 30,000 people each day, when the ship struck at around 1:30am on Tuesday morning. The accident has temporarily closed the Port of Baltimore, one of the largest and busiest on the East Coast of the U.S. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

3. ANI reported that in response to a question regarding the crew on board & their nationality, Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, Jennifer Homendy said, "The question is who was on board on the vessel & nationalities. I have heard conflicting information on that..."

4. The vessel struck one of the bridge supports, resulting in the structure collapsing as if it were a toy. A portion of the bridge came to rest on the ship's bow, which afterwards caught fire.

5. The incident occurred during the late hours of the night, well before the bridge experienced its usual bustling morning traffic. Spanning 2.6 kilometres and serving approximately 12 million vehicles last year, the bridge was significantly impacted.

6. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he plans to travel to Baltimore “as quickly as I can" and that he plans for the federal government to pick up the entire cost of reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed earlier in the day after a container ship lost power and struck it.

7. “We’re going to rebuild that port together," Biden said in brief remarks from the White House, shortly before departing for North Carolina. “This is going to take some time," Biden said. “The people of Baltimore can count on us, though, to stick with them at every step of the way until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt."

8. Synergy Marine, the company responsible for operating the ship involved in the bridge collision, and the ship's owner, Grace Ocean Private Ltd, have faced legal action at least four times in U.S. federal court. These lawsuits have centred around allegations of negligence and other claims related to injuries sustained by workers on other vessels operated and owned by the Singapore-based companies, AP reported.

9. Singapore's port authority said that a cargo ship that slammed into a Baltimore bridge, resulting in its collapse and obstructing one of the busiest commercial harbours in the US, had successfully undergone two overseas inspections in 2023. “The vessel's required classification society and statutory certificates covering the structural integrity of the vessel and functionality of the vessel's equipment, were valid at the time of the incident," the port authority said.

10. Recent federal data indicates that prior to the crash, the bridge was evaluated as being in fair condition overall. The Federal Highway Administration conducts assessments of bridges based on the condition of their various components. In a national bridge inventory released in June, inspectors rated the Francis Scott Key Bridge's deck, substructure, and superstructure—responsible for bearing the live traffic load—as satisfactory.

(With inputs from AP)

