Baltimore bridge collapse: How Indian crew of DALI ship saved 100s of lives; Joe Biden says ‘move which…’
Baltimore bridge collapse: A major bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a container ship struck it, sending people and vehicles into the river. The entire crew of the ship are Indians. Six people are presumed dead. Maryland Governor praised the crew for alerting authorities and saving lives
Baltimore bridge collapse: A major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed sending several people and vehicles into the river below after a container ship DALI struck into it. The Shipping company Synergy Maritime Group which managed the Singapore-flagged freight ship in a statement on Tuesday said the entire 22 member crew of the vessel are Indians. The vessel was "outbound from Baltimore to Colombo" in Sri Lanka. The 985-foot-long (300-meter-long) vessel struck one of the 1.6-mile (2.6-kilometer) bridge’s supports, causing the span to break and fall into the water within seconds.