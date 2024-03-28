Baltimore bridge collapse: Bodies of two victims recovered from wreckage. Details here
Baltimore bridge collapse: Two victims' bodies were recovered from a truck in the wreckage of the Key Bridge collapse in Maryland. Efforts to recover missing individuals, remove debris, and relocate the ship are underway before rebuilding can start, according to federal authorities.
The Maryland state police confirmed on Thursday that the bodies of two victims in the Key Bridge collapse were recovered from a truck in the wreckage of the collapsed structure.
