Baltimore bridge collapse: Two victims' bodies were recovered from a truck in the wreckage of the Key Bridge collapse in Maryland. Efforts to recover missing individuals, remove debris, and relocate the ship are underway before rebuilding can start, according to federal authorities.

The Maryland state police confirmed on Thursday that the bodies of two victims in the Key Bridge collapse were recovered from a truck in the wreckage of the collapsed structure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ANI reported citing authorities that the remains of two people were recovered Wednesday from a red pickup submerged in the Patapsco River, a day after a massive container ship crashed into and collapsed Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, authorities said Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, federal authorities at a White House press briefing said that they are balancing efforts to recover the remains of those missing, assess and remove the bridge debris and relocate the ship--all before efforts to rebuild can even begin, The Washington Post reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, it is believed that at least six individuals, who were members of a construction team tasked with repairing potholes and masonry on the bridge, lost their lives, although two other workers were successfully saved.

National Transport Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said that the investigators boarded the ship to recover the data recorder -- “which is essentially the black box," and are developing a timeline of events, according to The Washington Post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, Governor Wes Moore has issued an immediate order for the Maryland flag to be lowered to half-staff, with the directive remaining in effect until further instructions are given.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden praised the swift response of the crew aboard the cargo ship ‘Dali’, which collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, resulting in the bridge collapsing into the river below and causing multiple people and vehicles to fall into the water.

In a statement on Tuesday, the shipping company Synergy Maritime Group, responsible for managing the Singapore-flagged freighter, revealed that all 22 members of the vessel's crew are of Indian nationality.

Crew members aboard the ship managed to notify the Maryland Department of Transportation about their loss of control over the vessel, leading local authorities to swiftly close the bridge to traffic prior to the devastating collision. President Biden commended this action during his remarks at the White House, stating that it “undoubtedly" saved lives.

Furthermore, CNN reported, citing Rafael Laveaga, Chief of the Consular Section of Mexico's Embassy in Washington, that among those who are unaccounted for after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, US, are Mexican citizens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

