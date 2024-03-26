Baltimore bridge collapse: Maryland Governor declares emergency, says ‘working to deploy federal resources’
Baltimore bridge collapse: The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on Tuesday after colliding with a Singapore-flagged cargo ship
Baltimore bridge collapse: Maryland Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge due to a collision with a cargo ship. The emergency services are calling it a “mass casualty event" and as many as 20 people fell in Patapsco River after the Baltimore bridge collapsed.