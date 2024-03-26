Baltimore bridge collapse: Maryland Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge due to a collision with a cargo ship. The emergency services are calling it a “mass casualty event" and as many as 20 people fell in Patapsco River after the Baltimore bridge collapsed.

"I have declared a State of Emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration," Governor Wes Moore posted on X.

Governor Moore thanked the emergency services personnel, who are leading the efforts to rescue those involved, and prayed for everyone’s safety. “We will remain in close contact with federal, state, and local entities that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy," the Governor said.

Baltimore bridge collapse: ‘Unthinkable Tragedy’

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott addressed a press conference to provide updates on the rescue efforts and called it an “unthinkable tragedy." Scott said that a search operation is still underway and administration is trying to find and save as many people as possible.

The County Executive of Baltimore Johnny Olszewski expressed gratitude towards the rescue teams and warned that there is a "long road ahead", not just for the rescue efforts, but also in terms of the consequences of the Baltimore bridge collapse.

Baltimore bridge collapse: Two person rescued from river

Baltimore Fire Department's chief confirmed that two people were rescued from the water and were rushed to the hospital. While one of them refused the medical treatment, the other one continues to be in a “very serious condition," James Wallace added.

The leader of the rescue agency mentioned that the operations are expected to continue throughout the day and multiple casualties are feared in the Baltimore bridge collapse

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!