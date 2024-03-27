Baltimore Bridge Collapse: US President Joe Biden praises Indian-origin crew for timely 'mayday' call: We're thankful…
Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Maryland Governor Wes Moore also said the crew's quick alert had saved lives.
Baltimore Bridge Collapse: United States President Joe Biden has commended the alertness of the 22 Indian-origin personnel aboard 'Dali', the ship which collided with a Baltimore bridge, for preventing more casualties with their mayday call.
