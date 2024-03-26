Active Stocks
Baltimore bridge collapse: Francis Scott Key Bridge falls down after collision with ship; mass casualties feared | Watch

Baltimore bridge collapse: The emergency rushed to the location of bridge collapse and informed that at least 20 people had fallen into the Patapsco River in the accident

Baltimore bridge collapse: A view of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after it collapsed, in Baltimore, Maryland (Reuters)Premium
Baltimore bridge collapse: A view of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after it collapsed, in Baltimore, Maryland (Reuters)

Baltimore bridge collapse: The Francis Scott Key Bridge that crosses outer Baltimore Harbor in Maryland, United States collapsed after a cargo ship collided with the bridge. The emergency rushed to the location of the Baltimore bridge collapse and informed that at least 20 people had fallen into the Patapsco River in the accident. The videos of the moment of the Baltimore bridge collapse are doing rounds on social media platforms.

"We received several 911 calls at around 1:30 am, that a vessel struck the Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the collapse. This is currently a mass casualty incident and we are searching for seven people who are in the river," Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department told Reuters.

Singapore-flagged vessel

The ship tracking data shows that the the cargo ship involved in the accident was a Singapore-flagged vessel and its owners have confirmed that collision incident. A New York Times report mentioned that all the crew members onboard the ship were safe and the reasons behind the collision are yet to be ascertained.

The local administration sprang into action after the accident and traffic diversions were initiated to avoid chaos. "All lanes closed in both directions for the incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," the Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also took cognizance of the bridge collapse and assured that emergency services are working on the scene. "I'm aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge... Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway," Brandon said in a post on X.

Francis Scott Key Bridge is a vital transportation link in the Washington metropolitan area as it connects the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC with the Rosslyn neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia. The bridge was constructed in 1977 with an estimated cost of $60.3 million.

Published: 26 Mar 2024, 02:10 PM IST
