Baltimore bridge collapse: Francis Scott Key Bridge falls down after collision with ship; mass casualties feared | Watch
Baltimore bridge collapse: The Francis Scott Key Bridge that crosses outer Baltimore Harbor in Maryland, United States collapsed after a cargo ship collided with the bridge. The emergency rushed to the location of the Baltimore bridge collapse and informed that at least 20 people had fallen into the Patapsco River in the accident. The videos of the moment of the Baltimore bridge collapse are doing rounds on social media platforms.