Ban on gold, backlist entities linked to Kremlin: Russia faces new EU sanctions2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 02:06 PM IST
European Union to adopt on Friday new Russia sanctions, legal tweaks to avert food shortages - sources
European Union to adopt on Friday new Russia sanctions, legal tweaks to avert food shortages - sources
Listen to this article
The European Commission is set to adopt on Friday its seventh package of sanctions against Russia, which will add a ban to the import of Russian gold and tweak existing restrictive measures to avoid hampering food exports, said two officials who declined to be named.