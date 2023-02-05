Ban on marijuana users owning guns is unconstitutional, US judge rules
A US federal judge in Oklahoma has concluded that the federal law prohibiting marijuana users from possessing firearms is unconstitutional while citing last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly expanded gun rights
A federal law prohibiting marijuana users from possessing firearms is unconstitutional, a federal judge in Oklahoma has concluded, citing last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly expanded gun rights.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×