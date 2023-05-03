Ban on natural gas stoves in New York's new buildings to reduce greenhouse gas emission2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:51 AM IST
The law negotiated by Governor Kathy Hochul and her fellow Democrats in the Legislature is part of the state budget and puts New York at the forefront of states targeting emissions from buildings.
New York is banning natural gas stoves and furnaces in most new buildings, a policy that's part of a national movement aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to The Associated Press.
