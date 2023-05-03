New York is banning natural gas stoves and furnaces in most new buildings, a policy that's part of a national movement aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to The Associated Press.

The law negotiated by Governor Kathy Hochul and her fellow Democrats in the Legislature is part of the state budget and puts New York at the forefront of states targeting emissions from buildings.

When the phase-in starts in 2026, newly constructed buildings will have to forego fossil fuel equipment in favor of devices like induction ranges and heat pumps that run on electricity.

The state mandate applies only to new construction and does not affect existing buildings.

Speaking to media persons, Hochul said, "I want to be very clear. I know people love to misinterpret this, but for people with existing gas stoves, you’re welcome to keep them. This is where our nation has to go eventually. But I want to make sure that it’s not a bumpy road to the transition."

The budget bill with the ban was approved by lawmakers Tuesday night.

Republican officials and other opponents slammed the government efforts to wean society off of fossil fuel-burning equipment, especially gas stoves, as heavy-handed infringements on consumer choice. However, environmentalists say climate goals can't be reached without addressing homes and businesses, AP reported.

The new construction mandate in New York City avoids — at least for now — the more politically fraught issue of replacing existing fossil fuel equipment. But critics say it will add costs to new construction and put more strain on the electrical grid, while still limiting options for buyers of newly constructed homes.

The measure will prohibit the installation of fossil-fuel equipment in new buildings, starting in 2026 for structures of seven stories or less. The ban on larger buildings starts in 2029.

(With AP inputs)