Ban on short selling? US regulators, White House raise alarm on misconduct amid banking crisis2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 07:51 AM IST
US federal and state officials have begun to investigate the possibility of market manipulation amid the ongoing banking crisis.
Calls for greater regulatory oversight of short selling practices have grown as regional bank shares continue to be under pressure. Short sellers borrow shares they expect to fall in value and then hope to repay the loan at a lower cost, profiting from the difference. According to analytics firm Ortex, short sellers gained $1.2 billion in the first two days of May.
