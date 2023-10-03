Three people were killed and four others, including a foreign national, were injured after a teenage gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the centre of the capital, Bangkok

Three people were killed and four others --including aforeign national --were injured after a teenage gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the centre of the capital, Bangkok, BBC reported citing Thai officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thai police has detained the shooter sporting a baseball cap and t-shirt, inside the Siam Paragon shopping mall, Thairath newspaper posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Metropolitan Investigation Bureau of the Royal Thai Police announced the arrest on its official Facebook page, AFP reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The shooter was a 14-year old boy, Erawan Medical Service Center said. He was using a handgun, the police said.

The mall, owned by Siam Piwat Co., was evacuated after the shooting incident with the entry to the nearest skytrain station sealed, police officials said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The attacker was arrested. In fact, he surrendered," Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said, adding that “the situation had been brought under control and police were clearing the scene". He also shared his "deepest condolences" with the victims and their families.

Video footage showing shoppers running out of the centre go viral on social media after the incident. The centre was quickly evacuated and had its doors closed.

People posted videos, apparently taken from inside the mall. In one, four loud noises which sound like gunshots can be clearly heard in the busy complex. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The shooting at the shopping mall came just days before Thailand will mark a year since one of the country's bloodiest days in recent history when an former police officer armed with a knife and gun attacked a nursery, killing 12 adults and 24 children, according to CBS News report.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!