Bangladesh’s Air Force base in Cox's Bazar was under attack by unidentified miscreants on Monday, February 24, reported multiple news outlets citing Bangladesh's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to multiple news reports, one local trader lost their life in the incident after the miscreants reportedly came from the neighbouring Samiti Para area. The incident took place nearly around midday on Monday, creating chaos in the high-security area.

“One person has been killed and several others injured in the incident,” Mohammad Salahuddin, the district commissioner, told the news portal Business Standard. "The cause of the clash will be investigated through discussions with both parties, and necessary measures will be taken,” he said.

Local trader’s death As the unidentified miscreants attacked the Air Force base, a local trader, Shihab Kabir, lost his life after being shot during the heated exchange and later lost his life at the local hospital.

The in-charge of the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital confirmed Kabir’s death, as the local authorities also reported that many others in the area were also injured. Still, the exact number has not been disclosed, reported the news portal the Economic Times.

“Shihab Kabir, 30, a local trader, was shot during the clash. He is the son of Nasir Uddin from Samiti Para of Ward 1,” said Saiful Islam, the in-charge of the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital, as per the news report.

Air Force’s response to the attack The Bangladeshi Air Force responded to the incident and said that they were taking the necessary measures to address the situation.

“In response, the Bangladesh Air Force is taking necessary measures to address the situation,” said Ayesha Siddiqua, assistant director of the ISPR, who signed the official release.

According to the media reports, the motive behind such an attack remains unclear as officials are working on it and assessing the situation to prevent such incidents in the future. The authorities have increased security restrictions in the area after the incident on Monday.