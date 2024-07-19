Bangladesh anti-quota protests: All Indian nationals safe, EAM Jaishankar monitoring situation, says Centre

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, July 19, that all Indian nationals residing in Bangladesh are safe and the ministry is in touch with them. The ministry statement has come as Bangladesh witnesses a massive protests against quota system. At least 39 persons have died and hundreds have injured in the violent protests in Bangladesh.

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “As you are aware, there are protests which are happening in Bangladesh. We have around 8500 students and somewhere around 15,000 Indian nationals resident in the country. We have issued a travel advisory for people to be in touch with the High Commission and for us to render any assistance that they may need.”

“The External Affairs Minister himself is monitoring the situation. The High Commission will be giving regular updates on the situation there. We will also be giving regular updates and we urge all family members of Indian nationals who reside in Bangladesh to be in touch. We remain committed to provide all possible assistance to our nationals. All our nationals are safe,” he said.

This comes as protests in Bangladesh intensified against the 'controversial' quota system in the government jobs. Several protestors have been killed and hundreds injured in the unrest. The authorities have even imposed restrictions on internet, mobile services and gathering.

At the centre of the protests are the demands to reform the country's quota system for the civil service positions that the protesters claim benefits some specific groups including descendants of those who participated in the 1971 war of independence against Pakistan. The Bangladeshi quota system reserves 30 per cent of jobs for family members of the freedom fighters.

The Indian government had earlier issued an advisory directing Indian nationals in Bangladesh to avoid local travels amid protests. The Indians have been asked to stay indoors as situation worsened in the neighbouring country.

The High Commission and Assistant High Commissions stay available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals and also advised them to minimise their movement outside their living premises.

In New Delhi, security was heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission as a precautionary measure, in anticipation of any protest outside the Commission amid the ongoing anti-quota protests in Bangladesh.