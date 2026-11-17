Bangladesh's apparel exports to the European Union (EU) declined sharply in the first nine months of 2026, with the country losing market share to competitors such as China and Vietnam amid mounting pressure on its garment industry.

Bangladesh's apparel exports to the EU fell 11.91% year-on-year to 13.48 billion euros during the January-September period, as per reports.

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The decline reduced Bangladesh's share of the EU's apparel imports by value to 19.06%, compared with 21.10% in the corresponding period last year.

Bangladesh lost around 1.82 billion euros in export value during the nine-month period, making it the worst-performing supplier among the EU's 11 largest apparel exporters, as reported by multiple outlets citing Eurostat data compiled by Bangladesh Apparel Voice,

The contraction reflected a decline in both shipment volumes and average export prices. Bangladesh's apparel export volumes to the EU reportedly fell 5.74%, while the average export value per kilogram dropped 6.54% to 13.70 euros.

This was significantly lower than the EU's average apparel import price of 19.59 euros per kilogram, highlighting the pricing pressure facing Bangladeshi exporters.

September decline raises fresh concerns Although the pace of contraction moderated during the middle of 2026, the decline gathered momentum again in September.

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Bangladesh's apparel export value to the EU fell 20.89% during January-April. The contraction subsequently narrowed to 1.25% between May and August, before exports declined 9.49% in September.

The September performance was particularly concerning as overall EU apparel imports fell by a comparatively smaller 2.72% during the month.

China gains ground in EU apparel market In contrast to Bangladesh's declining exports, China strengthened its position as the EU's largest apparel supplier during the January-September period.

Chinese apparel exports to the bloc reportedly increased 4.46% year-on-year to 24.25 billion euros, while shipment volumes rose 6.38%.

China's share of EU apparel imports consequently increased to 34.29%, up from 32.02% in the corresponding period last year, according to the Eurostat data.

The contrasting performances underline the growing competitive pressure on Bangladesh's garment sector, as rival suppliers gain ground in one of its most important export markets.

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