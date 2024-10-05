Bangladesh Army chief assures security for Hindu community ahead of Durga Puja

The assurance came while Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman was visiting Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka to review the security measures taken for Durga Puja celebrations

ANI
Updated5 Oct 2024, 10:41 PM IST
Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman.
Bangladesh’s Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman.(REUTERS)

Dhaka: Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman assured the Hindu community on Saturday to provide security ahead of Durga Puja.

The assurance came while he was visiting Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka to review the security measures taken for Durga Puja celebrations.

During the visit, the army chief extended greetings to all Hindus on the occasion of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of Bangladeshi Hindus.

Also Read | Bangladesh: Muhammed Yunus hails ‘mastermind’ Mahfuz Abdullah for Hasina exit

He engaged in discussions with key stakeholders, including the Metropolitan Puja Committee and the President of Bangladesh Puja Celebration Parishad.

"According to the instructions of the interim government, the Bangladesh Army has taken appropriate measures to ensure the safety of all during the celebration of the Durga Puja, the festival of Hindus, by keeping the law and order situation under control," General Waqar-uz-Zaman, Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff said.

"As part of this, the army is deployed in districts across the country to ensure the security of places of worship," he told the reporters.

Also Read | Bangladesh taps IMF, World Bank, other financial institutions for $8 billion aid

The Army Chief expressed hope that every Bangladeshi belonging to the Hindu religion would celebrate Sharidiya Durgotsav in a festive atmosphere with great enthusiasm.

Durga Puja is set to be celebrated from October 9 to 13. The celebrations will be held in 32,666 pavilions of Bangladesh, police said.

A day earlier, Bangladesh Combined Minority Alliance in a protest rally, expressed concerns about the safety and security of Hindus.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 10:41 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldBangladesh Army chief assures security for Hindu community ahead of Durga Puja

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,695.00120.00
      Chennai
      77,701.00120.00
      Delhi
      77,853.00120.00
      Kolkata
      77,705.00120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.