Bangladesh asks India to hand over ousted PM Sheikh Hasina under bilateral extradition treaty

Bangladesh urged India on Monday to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal after both were sentenced to death for their role in the crackdown against a student uprising last year.

According to the official release by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, “In today's verdict, the International Crimes Tribunal has convicted and sentenced fugitives Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for the July massacre.”

“It would be a grave act of unfriendly behaviour and a travesty of justice for any other country to grant asylum to these individuals convicted of crimes against humanity. We call on the Indian government to immediately hand over these two convicted individuals to the Bangladeshi authorities. This is also an obligation for India under the existing extradition treaty between the two countries,” it further read.

Bilateral extradition treaty An Extradition Treaty between India and Bangladesh was signed on 28 January 2013 during the visit of the Minister of Home Affairs to Bangladesh.

The Extradition Treaty was signed to promote cooperation among law enforcement agencies of the two countries and help to curb criminal activities.



This comes after a special tribunal sentenced ousted Hasina to death on charges of crimes against humanity for her crackdown on a student uprising last year that killed hundreds of people and led to the toppling of her 15-year rule.

The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) also sentenced former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to death for his involvement in the use of deadly force against protesters.

Police use stun grenades to disperse protesters gathering outside the demolished residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's former leader and the father of the country's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following the verdict against her, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. AP/PTI(AP11_17_2025_000255A)

Hasina, who fled after violent student protests last year, has been in India since.

Hasina said “not afraid” According to a report by PTI, Hasina said she was not afraid to face her "accusers" in a proper tribunal where the evidence can be weighed and tested fairly.

“That is why I have repeatedly challenged the interim government to bring these charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.”

The verdict comes months before parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. Hasina's Awami League party has been barred from contesting the elections scheduled to be held in February.

She said millions of Bangladeshis toiling under the "chaotic, violent and socially-regressive" administration of Mohammad Yunus “will not be fooled by this attempt to short-change them of their democratic rights”, PTI reported.

"They can see that the trials conducted by the so-called International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) were never intended to achieve justice or provide any genuine insight into the events of July and August 2025," Hasina said.

In recent media interviews, Hasina has described the ICT as a "kangaroo court" run by her opponents.

The ICT, originally set up to try hardened collaborators of Pakistani forces during the 1971 Liberation War, was amended by the current administration to bring leaders of the past regime, including Hasina, under its jurisdiction.