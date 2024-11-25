Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Hindu leader & ISKCON member Krishna Das Prabhu detained in Bangladesh

Hindu leader & ISKCON member Krishna Das Prabhu detained in Bangladesh

Livemint

Krishna Das Prabhu was barred from leaving Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Hindu leader & ISKCON member Krishna Das Prabhu. Photo: X

Bangladeshi Hindu leader and ISKCON member Krishna Das Prabhu was detained at Dhaka Airport on Monday by the authorities. He was barred from leaving the nation.

“Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was charged with sedition after he led a massive rally of Hindus protesting targeted hate attacks and protection from Islamists. (The) tallest leader of the Hindu community is believed to have been taken to the Detective Branch of Yunus Regime," Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor to the Indian ministry of information and broadcasting, said in a social media post on X.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.