Bangladesh Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigns after student protestors’ ultimatum. Here why he was forced to quit

Obaidul Hassan's announcement came after hundreds of protesters gathered outside Bangladesh's supreme court to demand he step down by the early afternoon.

Published10 Aug 2024, 02:57 PM IST
Students hold Bangladesh's national flags as they protest to demand the resignation of Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, in front of the Supreme Court in Dhaka.
Students hold Bangladesh’s national flags as they protest to demand the resignation of Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, in front of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. (AFP)

Bangladesh protests: After intense pressure from student protestors, the chief justice of Bangladesh's Supreme Court Obaidul Hassan on Saturday agreed to resign “in principle”, broadcaster Jamuna TV reported.

Hassan, who was appointed as the chief justice last year, oversaw a much-criticised war crimes tribunal that ordered the execution of Hasina's opponents. His brother was Hasina's longtime secretary.

Hassan's announcement came after hundreds of protesters gathered outside Bangladesh's supreme court to demand he step down by the early afternoon.

This comes days after former Prime Minister and Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina was forced into exile following a student-led uprising, leading to her escape from Bangladesh.

Here is why chief justice of Bangladesh's Supreme Court Obaidul Hassan was forced to quit:

  • The protesters had reportedly given one hour to the Supreme Court judges to resign. They had warned them that their residences would be besieged if they fail to resign before the deadline.
  • A student protest leader who is now serving in Muhammad Yunus' government, Asif Nazrul, told the reporters that no one should do anything that pits the Supreme Court against the mass uprising of the students and the people.

Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus had appealed for religious unity after embracing the weeping mother of a student shot dead by police, a flashpoint in mass protests that ended Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule.

Nobel laureate Yunus, 84, returned from Europe this week to helm a temporary administration facing the monumental challenge of ending disorder and enacting democratic reforms.

"Our responsibility is to build a new Bangladesh," he told reporters.

Several reprisal attacks against the country's Hindu minority since autocratic ex-premier Hasina's toppling have caused alarm in neighbouring India as well as fear at home.

Yunus called for calm during a visit to the northern city of Rangpur by invoking the memory of Abu Sayeed, the first student slain during last month's unrest.

"Don't differentiate by religion", he said.

"Abu Sayeed is now in every home. The way he stood, we have to do the same," he added. "There are no differences in Abu Sayeed's Bangladesh."

Sayeed, 25, was shot dead by police at close range on July 16 at the start of a police crackdown on student-led protests against Hasina's government.

 

 

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 02:57 PM IST
