Bangladesh company is the first to sell copies of Gilead's coronavirus drug

The Dhaka-based Beximco, which counts Norges Bank as one of its investors, will sell remdesivir for about 6,000 taka ($71) a vial to private clinics but will give it free to state-run hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, Rabbur Reza, chief operating officer at the company, said in an interview. A critically ill Covid-19 patient will need at least six vials, he said.