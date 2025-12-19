Bangladesh confirms killing of Hindu man in violence, issues strong warning - ‘No one involved will be…’

The interim government in Bangladesh, on Friday, confirmed the incident where a Hindu man was beaten and killed in Mymensingh. In a statement in Bangla on Facebook, Yunus's press secretary Shafiqul Alam posted: “There is no place for this kind of violence in New Bangladesh. No one involved in this brutal crime will be exempted.”

The death of the Hindu man occurred amid violent protests across Bangladesh following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi — a prominent leader of the student uprising last year – which eventually led to former PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

View full Image Shafiqul Alam's post on Facebook

What happened to the man? According to a report by BBC Bangla, a mob beat the Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das to death, tied his body to a tree, and set it on fire. Police later arrived at the spot, brought the situation under control, and recovered the body.

The victim was a young garment factory worker living as a tenant in the Dubalia Para area of Bhaluka Upazila.“On Thursday around 9 PM, an enraged crowd caught him and beat him to death, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about the Prophet. They then set the body on fire,” duty officer Mia told BBC Bangla.

As per officials, the victim's body was sent to the morgue at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

So far, no case has been filed so far in connection with the incident.

Bangladesh unrest - What we know so far – Bangladesh is once again witnessing a wave of violence following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

— Sharif Osman Hadi had emerged as a key figure in the massive student uprising in Bangladesh last year, which ultimately led to Sheikh Hasina's ouster. He was shot dead in an assassination attempt last week and died while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Singapore.

– Following Hadi's death, protests demanding “justice” broke out in Dhaka and several other cities. During the unrest, the offices of two media houses—The Daily Star and Prothom Alo—were set on fire.

— On Friday, Dhanmondi 32, the former residence of Bangladesh’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which was demolished earlier this year in February, was also torched.