Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant against ex-PM Sheikh Hasina for alleged crimes against humanity

A Bangladeshi court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina—who fled to India in August after she was toppled from power after a student-led revolution—for alleged crimes against humanity

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published17 Oct 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant against ex-PM Sheikh Hasina for alleged crimes against humanity
Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant against ex-PM Sheikh Hasina for alleged crimes against humanity(REUTERS)

A Bangladeshi court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina—who fled to India in August after she was toppled from power after a student-led revolution—for alleged crimes against humanity, news agency PTI reported. 

The report said Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal issued arrest warrants against Hasina and 45 others, including top Awami League leaders, in connection with alleged crimes against humanity during the recent mass student movement.

The crimes tribunal, led by its chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, passed the orders after the prosecution filed two petitions with the tribunal, seeking arrest warrants against them, Bangladesh English daily The Daily Star quoted Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam as saying.

The tribunal's chief prosecutor said, “The tribunal has also directed the authorities concerned to produce the 46, including Hasina, before it after arresting them by November 18.”

 

 

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldBangladesh court issues arrest warrant against ex-PM Sheikh Hasina for alleged crimes against humanity

