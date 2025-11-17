Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity

Bangladesh court sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death on Monday, concluding a months-long trial that found her guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising last year.

The ruling comes months before parliamentary elections expected in early February.

Hasina's Awami League party has been barred from contesting, and it is feared that Monday's verdict could stoke fresh unrest ahead of the vote.

The International Crimes Tribunal, Bangladesh's domestic war crimes court located in the capital Dhaka, delivered the guilty verdict amid tight security and in Hasina’s absence after she fled to India in August 2024.

Army stand guard in front of the court as government increased security measures, ahead of the verdict on cases against the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

The verdict can be appealed in the Supreme Court.

But Hasina's son and adviser, Sajeeb Wazed, told Reuters on the eve of the verdict that they would not appeal unless a democratically elected government took office with the Awami League’s participation.

What did the judgment say? According to a report by Dhaka Tribune, the judgment concludes that Hasina and the two other accused, former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, had orchestrated and enabled atrocities during the July-August movement.

The Awami League leader, currently in exile in India, was tried in absentia. The 78-year-old leader had fled to New Delhi after the fall of her regime in Dhaka.

"Accused prime minister Sheikh Hasina committed crimes against humanity by her incitement order and also failure to take preventive and punitive measures under charge 1," the International Crimes Tribunal said as cited by Al Jazeera.

"Accused Sheikh Hasina committed one count of crimes against humanity by her order to use drones, helicopters and lethal weapons under charge number 2," the special tribunal said.

Bangladesh Television broadcast the live proceedings of Justice Golam Murtaza, who heads the country's International Crimes Tribunal-1- a three-member tribunal overseeing this case- began reading out the verdict on Monday afternoon.

A three-judge panel—also comprising Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmud and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury—entered the courtroom at about 9:55 a.m. However, the hearing did not begin until noon. According to Bangladesh News 24, the verdict is being aired live.

Former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the only defendant in custody, was taken to the court lock-up at 9 AM. He has confessed and is cooperating as a state witness.

The remaining two defendants—Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal—are being tried in absentia after being declared fugitives. Both escaped to India following Hasina’s removal from power on 5 August amid the student-led uprising.

On 10 July, the tribunal charged Hasina, Asaduzzaman, and Mamun with five counts, including incitement, instigation, and issuing orders that led to the killing of 1,400 people during the July Uprising, as well as “superior command responsibility” and participation in a “joint criminal enterprise.”