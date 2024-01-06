Bangladesh election 2024: 4 killed after train set on fire ahead of Sheikh Hasina vs Khaleda Zia clash
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An apparent arson fire on a train in Bangladesh’s capital killed four people late Friday and added to the country’s extreme tension ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary elections that the opposition is seeking to boycott and disrupt with a general strike.