Bangladesh Election 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhaka gears up for 13th Parliamentary polls, voting to begin at 7:30 am

Bangladesh Polling LIVE Updates: After former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country following the massive students-led anti-government protests and rising demands for parliamentary elections, the country is finally gearing up for the 13th National Parliament elections that are scheduled for tomorrow, February 12. The voting starts early at 7:30 am and continue until 4:30 pm.

The Bangladesh Awami League has been barred from contesting the Bangladesh election. The main contenders in the Bangladesh polls are the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) – which has fielded 291 candidates – and the Islamic conservative party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is contesting the polls in alliance with National Citizen Party (NCP).

Security has been increased across all polling stations in 299 constituencies that are going to vote today. Voting in one constituency has been cancelled due to the death of a candidate. There are over 12.77 crore voters eligible to vote in the Bangladesh parliamentary election 2026 across 42,779 polling stations. On the eve of the Bangladesh election 2026. The results are expected to be announced on Friday, February 13.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged the voters to participate in huge numbers. “All of you should exercise your respective voting rights consciously,” Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said in a televised address, adding, “The countrymen, through this national election, will elect people's representatives, who are competent, responsible and respectful of the people's aspirations.”

