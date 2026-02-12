Bangladesh Election 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhaka gears up for 13th Parliamentary polls, voting to begin at 7:30 am

Bangladesh Polling LIVE Updates: After former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country following the massive students-led anti-government protests and rising demands for parliamentary elections, the country is finally gearing up for the 13th National Parliament elections that are scheduled for tomorrow, February 12. The voting starts early at 7:30 am and continue until 4:30 pm. stay tuned for Bangladesh Election 2026 LIVE Updates.
The Bangladesh Awami League has been barred from contesting the Bangladesh election. The main contenders in the Bangladesh polls are the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) – which has fielded 291 candidates – and the Islamic conservative party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is contesting the polls in alliance with National Citizen Party (NCP).
Security has been increased across all polling stations in 299 constituencies that are going to vote today. Voting in one constituency has been cancelled due to the death of a candidate. There are over 12.77 crore voters eligible to vote in the Bangladesh parliamentary election 2026 across 42,779 polling stations. On the eve of the Bangladesh election 2026. The results are expected to be announced on Friday, February 13.
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged the voters to participate in huge numbers. “All of you should exercise your respective voting rights consciously,” Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said in a televised address, adding, “The countrymen, through this national election, will elect people's representatives, who are competent, responsible and respectful of the people's aspirations.”
Student leaders' National Citizen Party (NCP), which was behind the 2024 uprising against Sheikh Hasina, joined hands with Jamaat-e-Islami.
No, Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League is not a part of Bangladesh's 13th National Parliament elections. They have been barred from contesting the Bangladesh election.
As Bangladesh prepares for its pivotal elections on February 12, the potential shift in power from Sheikh Hasina's Awami League to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party raises concerns for India's strategic interests. The outcome could redefine bilateral ties amid rising anti-India sentiments.
Here are the top 7 key factors of why this election is crucial for India as well:
According to the Dhaka Tribune, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will cast his vote at Gulshan Model School and College polling centre.
“Prof Yunus will cast a vote in the 13th Parliamentary Election and the Referendum on the July National Charter,” said his Press Wing.
Home Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) warned of "strict" action against election officials and of law enforcement agencies, if irregularities like ballot box snatching and fraudulent voting are reported during the national election.
Bangladesh Polling LIVE Updates: The voting in the Bangladesh Parliamentary election 2026 will begin at 7:30 am across 42,779 polling stations. Security has been tightened, with Dhaka marked as a high-risk city. Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Rapid Action Teams (RATs) across key areas of the capital have been deployed.
The electorate includes 6.48 crore men and 6.28 crore women. Across the 299 Parliamentary constituencies, a total of 1,755 candidates representing as many as 50 registered political parties will be facing their fates as people come out to cast their votes.
