Bangladesh pre-poll violence: 5 dead as Benapole Express train catches fire, several Indians believed to be on board
Bangladesh election: Dhaka-bound Benapole Express train was set on fire in Sayedabad on Friday night. “We have recovered five bodies,” police commander Khandaker Al Moin said.
Five people were killed in Bangladesh after a passenger train caught fire Friday. Local media reported that some Indian citizens were also travelling in the train. Several people have been injured, Somoy news reported.
