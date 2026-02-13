Bangladesh Election Result Live Updates: BNP wins ‘151 seats'; Tarique Rahman set to be new PM?

Bangladesh Election Result Live Updates: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is poised to win the Bangladesh Elections, securing a majority of seats. The party has won 151 of 300 constituencies so far, local media reported.

Initial trends also indicated Jamaat-e-Islami would emerge as the main opposition, securing 43 seats.

Bangladesh's Election Commission is yet to declare official results. The election was held in 299 of the country’s 300 constituencies, as voting in Sherpur-3 was postponed following the death of an MP candidate.

According to Dhaka Tribune, BNP leader Mahdi Amin said that party Chairman Tarique Rahman has unofficially won from the Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6 constituencies. Rahman will likely become the prime minister of Bangladesh if the BNP wins.

Who is Tarique Rahman?

Tarique Rahman is the son of BNP supremo and former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia. He returned to Bangladesh few months back, after ending his 17 years of self-imposed exile in London.

Rahman took over leadership of the BNP from his mother, Khaleda Zia, a giant of Bangladeshi politics and longtime political nemesis of Hasina. Zia died just five days after Rahman’s return home in December.

