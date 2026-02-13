Bangladesh election results: Tarique Rahman likely to take oath as PM on Saturday; no victory rally for BNP

Tarique Rahman is likely to take oath as Bangladesh Prime Minister on Saturday, February 14, as his party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), won an overwhelming two-thirds majority in the 13th general elections, according to news agency PTI.

Latest counts in a vote in Bangladesh's first truly competitive election in years gave the BNP and its allies at least 212 of the 299 seats, domestic TV channels said. The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies won 70 seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, or House of the Nation.

The Election Commission put the BNP at 181 seats, the Jamaat-e-Islami at 61 and others at 7, with full official results not expected before noon on Friday.

The US embassy swiftly congratulated Rahman and the BNP for a "historic victory", while neighbouring India praised his "decisive win" -- significant after rocky recent relations with Dhaka.

No rally The BNP, which returns to power after 20 years, thanked the people soon and called for special prayers on Friday for the nation and its people, according to Daily Star.

"Despite winning ... by a large margin of votes, no celebratory procession or rally shall be organised," BNP chairman’s press secretary Saleh Shibly said in a statement.

Jamaat cries foul BNP's main rival Jamaat-e-Islami -- the largest Islamist party leading a wider coalition -- said it had "serious questions about the integrity of the results process".