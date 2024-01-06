Bangladesh Elections 2024: Will Sheikh Hasina win another term?
Bangladesh Elections 2024: Bangladesh is set to hold elections on Sunday, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed anticipated to secure a fourth consecutive term. The main opposition party, BNP, is abstaining from the elections, citing violence, and has declared a 48-hour nationwide strike in protest against the perceived “illegal government."