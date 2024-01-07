Bangladesh Elections 2024: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to cruise to fifth victory unopposed
Bangladesh Elections 2024: Sheikh Hasina's government is battling accusations of severe human rights violations and a harsh crackdown on the opposition, but the lack of viable candidates hails a guaranteed win for the politician.
Bangladesh Elections 2024: Bangladesh began voting for its general elections early today January 6, amid pre-poll violence and opposition calls for a boycott of the incumbent government and its candidate, current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Notably, however, despite the opposition, protests, and claims of coercion, Hasina looks set for a fifth clean sweep in the country amid a lack of a significant rival option.