Bangladesh Elections 2024: Why the Bangladeshi opposition is boycotting this election
Bangladesh Elections 2024: This election has unfolded against the backdrop of Hasina's government tamping down on protests by opposition party representatives via widespread arrests. Her administration is battling accusations of severe human rights violations and a harsh crackdown on the opposition
Bangladesh Elections 2024: Bangladesh began voting for its general elections early today January 6, amid pre-poll violence and opposition calls for a boycott of the incumbent government and its candidate, current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Notably, however, Hasina looks set to win a fifth term, and fourth consecutive clean sweep in the country, amid a lack of a significant rival option.