Bangladesh elections update: Polling booths torched; schools, trains burned ahead election day
General assembly elections voting began in Bangladesh on Sunday amid heightened political tensions in the country. Several parts of the nation witnessed a rampant increase in violence before polling. At least 14 polling centres and two schools in 10 districts of Bangladesh were set on fire between Friday evening and early Saturday hours, reported Dhaka Tribune.