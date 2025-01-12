Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on January 12, 2025, over border tensions. Both nations discussed the need for dialogue to resolve disputes and uphold peace along their 4,096-kilometre border.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on 12 January 2025 to address escalating tensions along the India-Bangladesh border. The meeting, which lasted approximately 45 minutes, was prompted by allegations from Dhaka that India was attempting to construct barbed wire fences at five locations along the border, actions deemed a violation of existing bilateral agreements, local Bangladeshi media reported.

During the discussions, Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin expressed Bangladesh's "deep concern" regarding these alleged unauthorised constructions and emphasised that such activities could exacerbate tensions between the two nations, a News18 report suggested.

Uddin highlighted that the ongoing border issues stem from "unequal agreements" signed during previous administrations, complicating relations and leading to misunderstandings along the extensive 4,096-kilometre border.

Bangladesh foreign secretary Jashim Uddin also stressed “unauthorized attempts to construct barbed wire fencing have caused tensions and disturbances along the border", according to a press release by the Bangladesh foreign ministry.

“He emphasized that the construction of barbed wire fences without proper authorization undermines the spirit of cooperation and friendly relations between the two neighboring countries. He hoped that the upcoming BGB-BSF DG Level Talks would be able to discuss the matter at length," the press release by Bangladesh foreign ministry said.

"Bangladesh believes that such issues should be resolved through constructive dialogue, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements, and in a way that upholds peace and tranquility along the border," the press release further added.

Pranay Verma acknowledged the importance of maintaining a cooperative approach to border management and crime prevention. Verma reiterated India's commitment to ensuring a crime-free border and noted that both countries had previously agreed on measures for fencing to enhance security, News18 report added.

Despite this, the Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh recognised the need for dialogue to resolve disputes amicably and prevent further escalation of tensions.

The backdrop of this diplomatic engagement between India and Bangladesh includes recent incidents where the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly acted against Bangladeshi smugglers, leading to confrontations that raised concerns in Dhaka.

The India-Bangladesh border, one of the longest international boundaries, has frequently witnessed tensions, including disputes over border security and cross-border movements.