Bangladesh's former cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan's home attacked after he joins Sheikh Hasina's Delhi presser

A "grisly" petrol bomb attack was reported at the residence of Bangladesh’s cricket icon Shakib Al Hasan in Magura after he appeared virtually at a press conference with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh Awami League said.

The incident took place around 8:45 pm (local time) at Shakib's residence. Residents reported hearing loud explosion-like sounds, described as firecrackers, during the attack.

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Local media reported that petrol bombs were also thrown at the house. However, police have not officially confirmed the use of petrol bombs.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What happened at Shakib Al Hasan's residence after his press conference with Sheikh Hasina? ⌵ Shakib Al Hasan's home was attacked with petrol bombs shortly after he participated in a virtual press conference with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 2 Why did the Bangladesh government express outrage over Sheikh Hasina's press conference in New Delhi? ⌵ The Bangladesh government criticized the press conference as an affront to Bangladesh's sovereignty and an insult to the martyrs of the July Revolution, especially given its timing on the anniversary of that event. 3 How did Sheikh Hasina characterize the protests that led to her ousting? ⌵ Sheikh Hasina described the protests as an organized campaign that exploited student movements, claiming they were manipulated into violent actions aimed at regime change. 4 What are the implications of Sheikh Hasina's return to Bangladesh planned for December? ⌵ Her return may exacerbate tensions in Bangladesh, given her previous conviction for crimes against humanity and ongoing political instability following her government's collapse. 5 Should media in Bangladesh broadcast statements from Sheikh Hasina following her New Delhi press conference? ⌵ No, the Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Ministry has urged media outlets to refrain from broadcasting any statements from Sheikh Hasina, asserting legal obligations against doing so.

Hasina's party shared a purported video of the attack on X, and said, "Torching residences: the cost of attending Awami League press conference; Neo fascism engulfs Bangladesh."

The party added, “A grisly petrol bomb attack took place at the residence of Bangladesh’s celebrated cricket icon Shakib Al hasan, hours after the world famous star cricketer appeared at a press conference with honourable party president Sheikh Hasina.”

"Ahead of the press conference, BNP, Islamist Jamaat and NCP all publicly threatened national media outlets to weaponise judiciary to sue in case of reports of the press conferences," Hasina's party said.

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It called it a "calculated attack" and “yet another testament to ongoing genocidal campaign against awmai league activists in the name of democracy building project, hallmarks of fascism.”

Bangladesh's The Daily Star also cited police as saying, “Unidentified people tonight attempted to set fire to the Magura house of former Bangladesh cricket captain and former lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan.”

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina's first public appearance in two years set for Wednesday

“The incident occurred hours after former Magura-1 MP Shakib joined a media interaction addressed by ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The event was hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi today,” the report added.

Shakib is a former Awami League MP from the Magura-1 constituency. Mint could not verify the authenticity of the report and video.

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Bangladesh expresses outrage over Sheikh Hasina's Delhi press conference Bangladesh expressed outrage over deposed former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's live interaction with the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, accusing her of launching a "venomous vitriol" against Bangladesh and its people.

In a press statement released on Wednesday (local time), Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Bangladesh is outraged that the absconding convicted genocider Sheikh Hasina was allowed this evening to engage in live interaction with the media in New Delhi where she and her henchmen launched venomous vitriol against the State of Bangladesh and her people."

"Dhaka deeply regrets that in spite of concerns conveyed a priori to the Government of India about the likely ramifications of this event on the reset of our bilateral relations, this public event was permitted to be held," the statement added.

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Bangladesh's ministry said that on a day when the people of Bangladesh are observing the second anniversary of the July Revolution, this interaction by Sheikh Hasina "on the Indian soil stands as an affront to the sovereignty of Bangladesh," and a grievous insult to the "martyrs of the July Revolution."

"The denial of facts established by the United Nations, including gruesome killing of the innocent civilians including minor children during July-August 2024 by the fascist regime, stands as a futile attempt by the absconding convicted mass murderer Hasina and her criminal cohort to reverse the tide of history. The people of Bangladesh had already rejected such heinous attempts in the past and continue to do so now," the ministry added.

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Earlier on Wednesday, deposed Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina announced her decision to return to her homeland in December, asserting that she is prepared to face any consequences, including arrest, imprisonment, or threats to her life.

Addressing her first virtual press briefing from New Delhi since her departure from Bangladesh, the former prime minister emphasised that she could not remain abroad while her supporters and countrymen continued to face hardship.

She said, as per ANI, "Whatever fate awaits me, I will return to my people. I cannot stay away while my beloved countrymen are suffering... I want to go back in December."

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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