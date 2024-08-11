Bangladesh gets new chief justice: Syed Refaat Ahmed sworn-in after Obaidul Hassan steps down amid protests

  • Syed Refaat Ahmed, the senior most high court judge, was sworn into office by Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Protesters at the High Court premises demanding the resignation of Obaidul Hassan, chief justice of Bangladesh in Dhaka, August 10, 2024.
Protesters at the High Court premises demanding the resignation of Obaidul Hassan, chief justice of Bangladesh in Dhaka, August 10, 2024.(REUTERS)

Syed Refaat Ahmed, Bangladesh's new chief justice was sworn into office on Sunday, a day after his predecessor Obaidul Hassan, viewed as a loyalist of toppled premier Sheikh Hasina, stepped down as the top judge following protester demands.

Ahmed, the senior most high court judge, was sworn into office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, according to a report by news agency AFP citing the president's press secretary Shiplu Zaman.

“He became the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh,” Zaman told AFP.

Also Read | Regional geopolitics:Events in Bangladesh make India’s balancing act even harder

It is the latest in a string of fresh appointments to replace an old guard viewed as linked to the previous regime, ousted by the student-led uprising.

Hassan and five other judges of the apex Appellate Division on Saturday tendered their resignation, five days after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s regime amid massive street protests.

Hassan’s resignation came as protesters of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement gathered at the apex court premises. The students had issued an ultimatum to him and the judges of the Appellate Division to resign by 1 pm.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina did not resign before fleeing Bangladesh, says son: Report

Earlier, Hassan oversaw a much-criticised war crimes tribunal that ordered the execution of Hasina's opponents.

On Saturday, President Shahabuddin had appointed Justice Ahmed as the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh.

In the wake of the country-wide protests by students and other demonstrators, several top officials in Bangladesh, including Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Maksud Kamal and Bangla Academy Director General Professor Dr Md Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari resigned from their posts.

Also Read | Hundreds swarm Kabul airport tarmac amid Taliban takeover. Watch video

Sheikh Hasina fled by helicopter to India on Monday as protesters flooded Dhaka's streets in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted rule.

Her government was accused of widespread human rights abuses including the extrajudicial killing of thousands of her political opponents over her 15-year rule.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on Thursday as Chief Adviser to a caretaker administration of Bangladesh following the ouster of Hasina.

Yunus had said the restoration of law and order is the caretaker administration's “first priority”.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 05:09 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh gets new chief justice: Syed Refaat Ahmed sworn-in after Obaidul Hassan steps down amid protests

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,544.00697.00
      Chennai
      71,753.00906.00
      Delhi
      71,405.00418.00
      Kolkata
      71,126.00-766.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue