Bangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice

Bangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 06:55 PM IST
- Bangladesh is cutting the duty on rice imports to 25% from 62.5% while allowing private traders to import the grain up to a certain level
- Apart from tenders, it is finalising the purchase of 150,000 tonnes of rice from India's state firm NAFED, officials said
The lowest offer in a Bangladesh tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of parboiled rice that closed on Monday was $405.60 a tonne, including freight, insurance and other expenses, an official from the state grains buyer said.
India's ETC Agro made the lowest offer while only other bidder took part in the tender, with the rice to be shipped within 40 days of signing the deal. The offer will now be submitted to the cabinet purchase committee for approval.
Govt lifts ban on onion export with effect from 1 Jan1 min read . 08:16 PM IST
India's first driverless train evokes pride, excitement among passengers young and old4 min read . 08:13 PM IST
Moderate 5.0 magnitude quake hits Croatia, damages buildings1 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Govt procures paddy worth ₹86,243 crore this kharif season so far at MSP1 min read . 07:55 PM IST
The source of the rice is believed to be Indian origin, the official said.
Historically the world's third-biggest rice producer, Bangladesh has emerged as a big importer of the grain lately due to depleted stocks and record local prices after repeated flooding ravaged its crop.
Bangladesh is cutting the duty on rice imports to 25% from 62.5% while allowing private traders to import the grain up to a certain level, in an effort to bolster reserves and cool record prices, the country's food minister said.
The government is also rushing to build buffer stocks as it aims to import as much as 500,000 tonnes of rice in the year to June.
Apart from tenders, it is finalising the purchase of 150,000 tonnes of rice from India's state firm NAFED, officials said, in what would be the first such bilateral deal in three years.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.