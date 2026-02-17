Bangladesh government pays Tk 2.5 million as financial assistance to lynched Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das' family

The family of Dipu Das, a garment worker who was killed in Bhaluka in Mymensingh, has received government compensation in the form of savings certificates valued at Tk 2.5 million (around ₹18.52 lakh), as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

According to a report by the Dhaka Tribune, the certificates were formally handed over to the family on Monday through the office of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

As Dipu Das was the only breadwinner in his family, the government committed to providing financial aid along with support to build a permanent home to help secure the family’s future and well-being.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that Dipu’s mother, Shefali Rani Das, has appealed to authorities to secure employment for his widow. She also expressed concern that not all of the suspects have been arrested and said the family is dissatisfied with the pace and handling of the investigation.

Around 9% of Bangladesh’s population of 174 million are religious minorities, primarily Hindus. Their relationship with the Muslim majority has historically been characterised by occasional tension and insecurity, according to a report by the BBC.

The assistance will be carried out under the supervision of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Tarakanda. A sum of Tk 2.5 million (25 lakh taka) has been sanctioned for the house’s construction, which will be executed by the National Housing Authority, ANI reported earlier on Feb 10.

In addition, direct financial assistance will be provided: Tk 1 million (10 lakh taka) each to Dipu Das's father and wife, and Tk 500,000 (5 lakh taka) will be deposited in a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) to secure his child's future.

Who was Dipu Das? Dipu Chandra Das, a member of the Hindu community from Mymensingh, worked at Pioneer Knit Composite Factory, a garment unit located in the Square Masterbari area of Dhaka, according to reports.

He lived as a tenant in the Dubalia Para area of Bhaluka Upazila in Mymensingh. Multiple reports indicate that he was brutally beaten to death after being accused of blasphemy.

“On Thursday around 9 PM, an enraged crowd caught him and beat him to death, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about the Prophet. They then set the body on fire,” duty officer Mia had told BBC Bangla.

According to local residents and eyewitnesses cited by the Bangladeshi Bengali news outlet Barta Bazar, the allegations circulated rapidly inside the factory and surrounding areas, heightening tensions. Shortly afterwards, an angry mob reportedly attacked Das and beat him severely, leading to his death at the scene, according to reports.

Probe still on Twelve people directly linked to the incident have already been taken into custody, and the investigation continues. Education Adviser CR Abrar stated that all those responsible will face justice through the proper legal channels.

Earlier, Education Adviser CR Abrar said, "The killing of Dipu Chandra Das was a heinous crime that has no justification and no place in our society. The government's support for his family is insignificant compared to the value of a human life. The state will ensure justice."

He added, “The way communal frenzy led to Dipu Das's murder is a matter of shame for the entire nation. Only justice can free us from this shame.”

He further stated, “As a state and society, we respect the peaceful right to freedom of expression for people of all religions, ethnicities, and communities, as long as it is exercised with respect for others. No individual has the right to take the law into their own hands, even in moments of disagreement or objection.”