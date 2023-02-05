Bangladesh govt to review power purchase agreement with Adani Power
Bangladesh government has sought a revision to the power purchase agreement (PPA) it signed with Adani Power Ltd for importing electricity from its thermal power plant in Jharkhand
Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), the government agency responsible for the development of the Bangladesh's power sector, has asked for a revision of the power purchase agreement (PPA) it signed with Adani Power Ltd for importing electricity from its thermal power plant in Jharkhand, India. The prime reason for the revision is reportedly due to a disagreement over the price of coal to be used as fuel for the project.
