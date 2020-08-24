The World Bank funds will go toward Delta Plan 2100, which aims to minimize the damage the country’s rivers and estuaries can cause during flooding events. “Continued river erosion displaces about tens of thousands of people every year," said Mercy Tembon, World Bank country director for Bangladesh. The country’s proposal combines water and land management with economic development projects, which will “reduce poverty and open up economic opportunities," Tembon added. The first phase of the plan involves 80 projects such as land reclamation, construction of embankments, and creation of safe navigation channels, and will require about $38 billion in investments by 2030.