Bangladesh ’has to rise again’: Muhammad Yunus, 16 others take charge of interim govt, PM Modi offers ’best wishes’

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus late on Thursday night took oath as the head of the interim government of Bangladesh. The new caretaker government, led by its chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, was sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin. The development came three days after Sheikh Hasina was ousted as the Bangladesh prime minister following violent protests in the country.

Yunus, who was undergoing medical treatment in Paris, returned to Bangladesh earlier in the day. On Tuesday, the president named Yunus the chief adviser of the interim government after student protesters recommended him for the role. Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work on microlending.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, diplomats from the UK, China, Japan, Iran, the Philippines, Qatar, Argentina, the Netherlands and the UAE were present at the swearing-in ceremony. Another report said no one from Sheikh Hasina's Awami League was seen at Bangabhaban, while there were members of her rival Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Who will be part of Yunus' interim govt? The newly formed government in Bangladesh consists of 17 advisors, including Yunus. As per local media reports, the advisory council members include:

Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) Farida Akhtar, women's rights activist Adilur Rahman Khan, human rights activist and the founder of Odhikar AFM Khalid Hossain, education adviser of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Bangladeshi Deobandi Islamic scholar Nurjahan Begum, Grameen Telecom trustee Sharmeen Murshid, chief executive officer of human rights organisation Brotee Faruk-e-Azam, a freedom fighter who was awarded Bir Pratik Nahid Islam, student activist and key organiser of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement that ousted Sheikh Hasina in 2024 Asif Mahmud, DU student and key organiser of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of Bangladesh Bank Prof Asif Nazrul, Dhaka University law professor Hassan Arif, former attorney general and senior advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh Brigadier General (retired) M Sakhawat Hossain, former election commissioner of Bangladesh (2007-2012) Supradip Chakma, chairman of Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board (CHTDB) Prof Bidhan Ranjan Roy, psychology specialist, director of the National Institute of Mental Health & Hospital's Department of Psychiatry Touhid Hossain, former foreign secretary. Yunus's message to Bangladesh: ‘We have to rise again’ Nobel Laureate Yunus called upon all to save the country from chaos and violence as he addressed a crowded press briefing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival on Thursday.

"If you have faith in me and trust me, then ensure that there will be no attack anywhere in the country. This is our first responsibility," he reportedly told the media at the VIP lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival, the Daily Star reported.

He said, "Bangladesh could be a beautiful country. It has tremendous potential, which has been destroyed. Now, we will have to prepare the seedbed, and we have to rise again. You, the youth, will prepare the seedbed. We will look up to them and move forward as per their direction."

Yunus, who lauded Hasina's ouster as the 'second liberation day', said, “The benefits of this freedom, however, must reach every home of Bangladesh.”