Bangladesh ’has to rise again’: Muhammad Yunus, 16 others take charge of interim govt, PM Modi offers ’best wishes’

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus late on Thursday night took oath as the head of the interim government of Bangladesh. The new caretaker government, led by its chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, was sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin. The development came three days after Sheikh Hasina was ousted as the Bangladesh prime minister following violent protests in the country.
Yunus, who was undergoing medical treatment in Paris, returned to Bangladesh earlier in the day. On Tuesday, the president named Yunus the chief adviser of the interim government after student protesters recommended him for the role. Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work on microlending.
According to the Dhaka Tribune, diplomats from the UK, China, Japan, Iran, the Philippines, Qatar, Argentina, the Netherlands and the UAE were present at the swearing-in ceremony. Another report said no one from Sheikh Hasina's Awami League was seen at Bangabhaban, while there were members of her rival Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
The newly formed government in Bangladesh consists of 17 advisors, including Yunus. As per local media reports, the advisory council members include:
Nobel Laureate Yunus called upon all to save the country from chaos and violence as he addressed a crowded press briefing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival on Thursday.
"If you have faith in me and trust me, then ensure that there will be no attack anywhere in the country. This is our first responsibility," he reportedly told the media at the VIP lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival, the Daily Star reported.
He said, "Bangladesh could be a beautiful country. It has tremendous potential, which has been destroyed. Now, we will have to prepare the seedbed, and we have to rise again. You, the youth, will prepare the seedbed. We will look up to them and move forward as per their direction."
Yunus, who lauded Hasina's ouster as the 'second liberation day', said, “The benefits of this freedom, however, must reach every home of Bangladesh.”
In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on taking over new responsibilities. The PM hoped for an early return to normalcy and the safety of Hindus in the violence-hit country.
"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," PM Modi wrote on X.
