The bail hearing for Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu priest in Bangladesh accused of sedition, has been postponed to January 2, 2025, due to the absence of lawyers. ISKCON reported that his previous lawyer was attacked and is in ICU, raising security concerns for his current advocate.

The bail hearing of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, Hindu priest in Bangladesh accused of sedition, has been postponed to January 2, 2025 as no lawyers appeared in court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, ISKCON claimed a Bangladeshi lawyer who was appointed to defend Das was attacked by Islamists at home and is currently in the ICU. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As other lawyer refused to appear for him, Chattogram court deferred to January 2 the hearing on the bail petition of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Saiful Islam set the new date for the hearing as the defence lawyer was absent from the court.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Mofizur Rahman later confirmed this information to Bangladesh media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, police ramped up security at the court premises ahead of the hearing. Additional police patrols were seen at various points of the court area. A group of lawyers were also seen bringing out a procession. However, the accused was not produced in the court, reported the Daily Star.

Provide security to Chinmoy Krishna Das: ISKCON Kolkata VP Meanwhile, ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman on Tuesday urged the Bangladesh government to provide security to the advocate of Chinmoy Krishna Das citing the recent attack on his previous advocate.

Reportedly, Chinmoy Krishna Das's previous advocate Raman Roy is currently in serious condition in hospital intensive care unit after being attacked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to ANI, Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata said, "We hope that Chinmoy Krishna Das will get justice today. We have seen that he is in jail for a long time. We have got information that his previous advocate Raman Roy was attacked and is in the ICU in serious condition. We request the Bangladesh government to provide security to the advocate of Chinmoy Krishna Das...We have no information on how is he being treated in the jail. We hope that he will describe his situation today when he reaches the court. We are concerned about his health and security."