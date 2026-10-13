Bangladesh Home Minister skips first BIMSTEC meet in Delhi: What it means for India ties

Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed skipped the first-ever meeting of BIMSTEC home ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday, with Dhaka instead sending a delegation led by Home Affairs Senior Secretary Manzur Morshed Chowdhury, news agency PTI reported.

The two-day meeting began on Monday with senior officials from the home and interior ministries of member states, followed by the meeting of home ministers on Tuesday, according to the report.

Ahmed’s absence came amid continuing strains in India-Bangladesh relations, which deteriorated after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted following a student-led uprising in August 2024 and subsequently took refuge in India.

The latest development also followed Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s decision to skip the outreach session of the BRICS summit in New Delhi last month, despite an invitation from the Indian government extended in his capacity as BIMSTEC chair.

Who represented Bangladesh at the BIMSTEC meeting? According to Bangla Tribune, Chowdhury led the Bangladeshi delegation.

Dhaka Tribune reported that the team also included AKM Shahidul Karim, additional secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handling SAARC, BIMSTEC and other priority issues, and Joint Secretary Rebecca Khan.

Bangladesh assumed the BIMSTEC chairmanship in April 2025.

Although Dhaka was represented at the meeting, the absence of its home minister came at a sensitive time for bilateral relations.

What was the BIMSTEC meeting about? The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) brings together seven countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The regional grouping seeks to strengthen economic, technical and other forms of cooperation among countries around the Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood.

The inaugural meeting of BIMSTEC home ministers aimed to strengthen regional security cooperation across South and Southeast Asia.

Discussions were expected to cover law enforcement coordination, intelligence sharing, counterterrorism and efforts to combat transnational crime.

According to UNB, the meeting was expected to be attended by Bhutan’s home minister, Myanmar’s union minister for home affairs, Nepal’s home minister, Sri Lanka’s minister for public security and parliamentary affairs, and Thailand’s deputy secretary-general of the National Security Council.

The gathering took place as regional governments sought closer coordination on security threats that increasingly cross national borders.

Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka deteriorated sharply after Hasina was removed from power in August 2024 and fled to India.

The subsequent interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, oversaw a particularly difficult phase in bilateral ties.

Hasina’s continued presence in India has remained a major point of contention, with Dhaka seeking her extradition. New Delhi has said the request is being examined in accordance with applicable law and established legal procedures.

India has also raised concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, adding another sensitive issue to the bilateral relationship.

In August, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said the atmosphere for Rahman’s proposed visit to India had been “vitiated” by Hasina’s virtual press interaction in New Delhi that month. India said it had no role in organising the media event and did not endorse statements made there about the Bangladeshi government.

Dhaka signals a desire to reset relations Despite the tensions, Bangladesh has indicated an interest in establishing a more stable relationship with India.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said Dhaka wants a “reset” in bilateral ties, while emphasising that the relationship should be based on mutual interests. He also described relations during Hasina’s tenure as “uncomfortable”.

Several sensitive issues remain to be addressed, including Hasina’s presence in India and the broader terms of engagement between the two neighbours.

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New Delhi has invited Rahman for a bilateral visit and to attend the BRICS summit outreach session, with the latter invitation extended in his capacity as BIMSTEC chair. Bangladesh did not participate in the BRICS outreach session, while the proposed bilateral visit has yet to take place.