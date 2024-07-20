More than a hundred people were killed this week as violent protests rocked Bangladesh. A government curfew went into effect at midnight and the army was deployed with a “shoot-on-sight" order across the country. The demonstrations — led mainly by student groups— had started weeks earlier to protest a newly reinstated job quota system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The chaos also highlights deepening cracks within Bangladesh’s governance and economy and the frustration of youths who lack good jobs upon graduation. They also represent the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since she won a fourth consecutive term in office after January’s elections, boycotted by the main opposition groups.

Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971 after an armed conflict that lasted more than eight months and killed (by some accounts) as many as three million people. A year later — on November 5 — the Tajuddin Ahmad-led administration passed an executive order to introduce a 30% quota for freedom fighters and a 10% quota for women in government, semi-government, and defence and nationalised institutions.

The quota policy was reformed in various ways over the years — including the introduction of 30% reservation for the children and grandchildren of freedom fighters that was present till 2018.

Sheikh Hasina and the abolition of quota The Bangladesh government abolished the system in 2018 with Hasina stating that “there is no need for quota system in the public service". Data from the Bangladesh Public Service Commissions indicates that a vast majority of these reserved posts had remained empty in recent years.

The government decision however sparked fresh backlash with the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sontan O Projonmo Kendrio Command Council filing a writ petition to challenge the order. In December 2021 the High Court had issued a missive asking the government to explain why the circular should not be declared illegal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So what changed in 2024? The Dhaka High Court passed an order on June 5 ordering the government to retain the freedom fighter quota for government jobs. This included a 30% reservation for the families of those who fought for the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistani rule.

The Sheikh Hasina-led government had scrapped the quota system in 2018 — a decision that the HC declared was ‘illegal’.

The High Court decision was eventually suspended by the Bangladesh Supreme Court after a government appeal. The case will now be heard on Sunday (July 21) after the court agreed to prepose its hearing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

