Bangladesh is becoming South Asia's economic bull case
Country’s exports have boomed over the past decade, while those of India and Pakistan have lagged behind
Bangladesh achieved an economic landmark last week, when the United Nations’ Committee for Development Policy recommended that the country graduate from the least-developed-country categorization that it has held for most of the 50 years since it became independent.
Bangladesh is notable in South Asia for being the closest proxy for the successful development models seen at various stages in South Korea, China and Vietnam. Export-led development has the best modern track record of moving countries from very low-income levels into middle-income status.
